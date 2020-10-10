You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

David Manning ADAMS
DAVID MANNING ADAMS P.Ag. Dist. Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Reunited with his bride of 68 years, Renee Adams. Will be missed by his children, Cynthia, Peter (Beth), Holly, Barbara (Bob). Loving Grandfather to Teo, Aaron, Megan, Christine, Ariel and Daine (deceased). David was an Ontario Agricultural College '49 graduate, a member of the Canadian Meat Council and a honourary life member of the Canadian 4H Council. The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude for all the love and care shown to David by the staff at Parkland on the Glen and the palliative nurses of CalaCare, Acclaim Health, and Dr. Christina Lee. Online condolences and service details are available at www.glenoaks.ca.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14, 2020.
