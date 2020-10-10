DAVID MANNING ADAMS P.Ag. Dist. Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Reunited with his bride of 68 years, Renee Adams. Will be missed by his children, Cynthia, Peter (Beth), Holly, Barbara (Bob). Loving Grandfather to Teo, Aaron, Megan, Christine, Ariel and Daine (deceased). David was an Ontario Agricultural College '49 graduate, a member of the Canadian Meat Council and a honourary life member of the Canadian 4H Council. The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude for all the love and care shown to David by the staff at Parkland on the Glen and the palliative nurses of CalaCare, Acclaim Health, and Dr. Christina Lee. Online condolences and service details are available at www.glenoaks.ca
.