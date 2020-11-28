DAVID MARC CLENMAN March 25, 1958 - November 16, 2020 Our talented and loving brother passed away on November 16, 2020, leaving behind his beloved family: sisters, Gail Rochelle Clenman and Sharon Cohen; brother-in-law, Charles Ian Cohen; nieces, Kim Helene Cohen and Stephanie Lynn Cohen; cousin, Laura Bieber; and predeceased by his remarkable parents, Donia Blumenfeld Clenman (d. 2019) and Martin Israel Clenman (d. 2013). David passed the torch to all remaining with a mission to spread joy and kindness and to make the world a better place. He recited Isaiah 2:4 and held his sisters' hands as he left us. Gifted in so many ways, David was the brother we could never keep up with. As a child, he taught himself astronomy and paleontology. As a pre-teen, he wrote a book on dinosaurs. Music, however, was his greatest gift. He could hear things we couldn't. He could pick up any instrument, violin to bassoon, and play it well without a lesson. Keyboard was his passion and he dazzled us with Bach fugues. Toronto churches, with their pipe organs, were his night time haunts as he brought music to life while the choir slept. He loved our family farm in Madoc with the night sky full of stars. He was one of the youngest members of Pollution Probe and cared deeply about the environment throughout his life. From his 30s onward, he resided in Victoria, BC where nature was ever present. As an adult, he was known for his deep voice, bright eyes, warm smile, and childlike curiosity. He loved learning and cherished his friends and family. He believed that making people smile was more important than anything else, and yet there was so much more to him. He was an associate of the Royal Canadian College of Organists and of the Royal Conservatory of Toronto. He taught music theory and music composition among other subjects at the Faculty of Music, University of Victoria and taught private students at the Victoria Conservatory of Music. He received numerous scholarships and awards throughout his music career, including an award for excellence in teaching from the University of Victoria. His compositions, orchestrations, and arrangements have been performed in Canada, the United States, and Central America, and recorded by world class artists, including Joyce Britton, and the Canadian Tenors. As a CD producer/editor, his credits are numerous, including the Victoria Symphony (Canada), the Seoul Philharmonic (S. Korea), Cuarteto Latinoamericano (Mexico), and the Suzuki Foundation of America. In his last 2 years, his appetite for learning drove him to university studies in neuroscience, psychology, and biology, receiving a university scholarship in 2020 for academic excellence. He also poured over calculus texts just for fun and had taken to writing serious poems and humorous limericks up until his last morning. A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date when COVID-19 is no longer a threat. In the meantime, for those who wish, donations may be made in David's honour to Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors without Borders). Please visit www.earthsoption.com
