DAVID MCGILL Peacefully, on a sunny afternoon on Monday, June 3, 2019, in Toronto, after a lengthy illness, at age 89. David McGill, formerly of Kingston, beloved husband of the late Diana (née Johnston). Loving father of David Jr. McGill (Lisa) of Port Perry, Pamela Williams (Todd) of Kingston, Patricia McGill (Bob) of Toronto, and Colin McGill (Michelle) of Toronto. Loved grandfather of Caelin, Ewen, Eric, Fiona, Reid, and Logan. Predeceased by sister Maureen McGill. A Celebration of David's life will be held in Kingston on July 27, 2019. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Ontario. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 6 to June 10, 2019