DAVID BOYD MCLAY February 29, 1928 - November 8, 2020 Died early morning Sunday, November 8, 2020 at KGH with his family by his side. David was born in Toronto on February 29, 1928 to parents Alexander Boyd McLay and Catherine Lucy Drummond McLay. He was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Ruth Jean Fraser McLay. Also predeceased by brother Alan Drummond McLay, nephew Alexander McLay and brother-in-law Albert Scarlett. Survived by his sisters Catherine McLay and Lucy Elizabeth McLay Scarlett, cousins Charles Drummond and Julia McLaughlin, and sisters-in-law Mary McLay and Shirley Rayroft. Loved by his nephews and nieces Ralph Scarlett (Sharon), Alison Lorenowicz (Stephen), Lloyd Scarlett (Trish), Anne McLay, Carol McLay (Ben), Sonia Farquhar (Chris), Eric McLay (Cheryl), Ian Raycroft (Francine), Kathryn Nelson, and great-nieces and nephews Brent, Andrew, Molly, Connor, Keira, Matthew, Jacob, Rachel, Logan and Nicholas. Also greatly loved by the Mack and Missen families. David grew up in Hamilton and received his BSc from McMaster University in 1951 and then his PhD from the University of British Columbia. A lifelong learner, he received his B.A. and M.A. in Fine Arts at Queen's after retiring David taught at Victoria College (now University of Victoria) and the University of New Brunswick before he settled in at Queens University in Kingston in 1961 as a professor of physics and optical matter. He later became the Associate Dean (Academic) Faculty of Arts and Science. He cared about his students and was Coordinator for Queen's students to tutor high school students and he worked with Queens' students for the World University Service of Canada (WUSC). David also spent many hours volunteering for his church and as a chaplain at the Kingston Penitentiary. David loved to travel, and had many fond memories of Venice, France, Holland, Egypt and India. His love of music often took him to New York for symphony concerts and he was a member of The Kingston Choral Society. After retiring he and Jean spent many happy summers at their island in Georgian Bay. David's family would like to give sincere thanks to the staff at Trillium Community Care who provided such loving care to both Dave and Jean in the many months they resided there. Many thanks to Erie Jackson and Dieter Brueckner for providing so much support to David and his family in his final months. Also thanks to the staff at KGH for their care and compassion. A small private service will be held, however the service will be streamed live on https://www.youtube.com/c/StJamesAnglicanChurchKingstonOntario
at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 for the many friends and family members who are unable to attend. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Reid & Sons Funeral Home, 309 Johnson St., Kingston, ON, K6L 1Y6. As expressions of sympathy, please consider a donation in his memory to the University Hospital Foundation Kingston (Cancer Centre), the First Baptist Church Kington or Saint James Anglican Church Kingston. Online condolences may be made at www.reidfuneralhome.com
.