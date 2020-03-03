You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060

David MENDELSOHN

DAVID MENDELSOHN On Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Christie Gardens. Beloved husband of the late Jenny. Loving father and father-in-law of Lee and Roberto, Noa, and Jonathan and Ai. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Steve and Ami. Devoted Saba of Simon, Gabriel, Kate, Maayan, Heala, Tal, May, and Jonah. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Interment in the Congregation Darchai Noam section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Please see www.benjamins.ca for shiva details. Memorial donations may be made to New Israel Fund Of Canada 1-855-781-4322 or Parkinson Canada 416-227-9700.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 3 to Mar. 7, 2020
