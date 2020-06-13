|
DAVID MENNILL October 14, 1939 - June 1, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce David Mennill passed away peacefully, with his wife by his side. He was the beloved husband of 41 years to Barbara, dear father to Steve and Laura, father-in-law to Vanessa and Denis, and proud grandfather to Thomas and Catherine. He will also be dearly missed by brother, Paul and sister-in-law, Sandi, as well as nephew, Dan and nieces, Sally, Alison and Elizabeth. He was predeceased by first wife, Sue. Dave was a graduate of the University of Western Ontario and enjoyed a very successful career teaching geography at Laurier, Saunders, and South Secondary Schools in London. He loved to travel and had a passion for architecture, so much so that upon his retirement he embarked on a second career as a travel guide and tour organizer. Always enjoying working with young people, Dave created and accompanied many student tours, as well as established architectural tours for adults. His love of building and design inspired him to build his own cottage and additions to his house, as well as many projects for others. He took pride in his fine craftsmanship and would find pleasure in helping and instructing others. Dave also loved his dogs and happened upon the world of dog showing with the first of eight adored English Setters, many of whom came to be Canadian and American champions. He also delighted in raising a litter of 11 puppies. Dave loved the outdoors and always looked forward to his weekly hikes with his hiking group, exploring and enjoying many landscapes of southwestern Ontario. He enjoyed his many daily walks with the dogs through the neighbourhood where he lived most of his life, chatting with neighbours and other dog enthusiasts. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff in the Byron Unit of The Village of Glendale Crossing, who provided wonderful care for Dave in his last months and never once let us worry nor would allow Covid to enter their facilities. A celebration of life will take place at a later date when it is safe for his many friends and family members to get together. Donations in Dave's honour may be made to the Canadian Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer Society of Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 13 to June 17, 2020