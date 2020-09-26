You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

David Michael MCNAMARA
DAVID MICHAEL McNAMARA December 27, 1944 September 21, 2020 David passed away peacefully on Monday. Beloved husband of Pamela (Gough) for 52 years. Loving father to Suzanne, Michael and Peter. Cherished grandfather to Charlotte. Loved by his daughters-in-law, Sharon and Lesley. Dear brother to Patrick (Helen) and Mary Ann (Bill). Predeceased by his parents, George and Flora. Dave cherished and was happiest in gatherings of family and friends and enjoyed organizing events that soon became treasured traditions. Dave's love of the water and sports runs deep in the genes of the McNamara family, and many special summers and times were spent on the shores of Georgian Bay where he continued to pass on this love to future generations. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Lung Association. A private service will be held and a Celebration of Life will be arranged at some future date. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 26 to Sep. 30, 2020.
