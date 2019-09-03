|
|
DAVID MILLARD GRANTDavid passed away peacefully at Middlesex Terrace, London on Thursday August 29, 2019 in his 81st year after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He lived a long and meaningful life touching many people along the way. His career at Wood Gundy spanned 50+ years, where he was manager of the London office, collecting many awards and accolades along the way. A lifelong Londoner, he believed strongly in giving back to the community he called home, sitting on many boards and charities including the Grand Theatre, University Hospital and his most passionate cause, the Boys and Girls Club of London. He was also on the board at the London Hunt and Country Club and past president at both the London Club and Devil's Glen Country Club, where the family would ski and spend weekends together at the beloved "Schoolhouse". As many will attest, David loved life. He and Joan travelled extensively throughout Canada and the world and spent many great times boating in Georgian Bay and at the cottage in Grand Bend and later on Lake Couchiching in Orillia. A friend to all, there was always an open door to any and all who would like to come and visit. Dave is survived by his wife, Joan. Sons Jim (Christine) and Ted (Jill) and daughter Lorrie. Grandchildren Tyler, Hannah, Mikaella, Oliver and William, Lydia, Johnny and Robbie, brother Don (Jill) and nieces Wendy (Beau), Janet (Ernie) and Lynda (John). Predeceased by son John, brother Peter and his wife Sheila and parents Millard and Mary. Much loved by sister-in-law Janet and niece Jenai. The family would like to thank the Alzheimer's Society; McCormick Home Day Program; the staff at the GBU at Victoria Campus of LHSC; and the wonderful caring staff at Middlesex Terrace. Special thanks also goes to Henricus, a volunteer with the Alzheimer's Society who spent many hours with Dave over the past couple of years taking him on outings and being a friend. Visitation on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home, 220 St. James St. at Richmond, London. The memorial service will be conducted at St. Aidan's Anglican Church, 1246 Oxford St. W., London on Thursday, September 5th at 11 a.m. Cremation and private interment at Woodland Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the Boys and Girls Club of London would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 3 to Sept. 7, 2019