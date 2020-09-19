You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

David Morley ARKELL
DAVID MORLEY ARKELL 82, peacefully passed away at home on September 14, 2020 with his wife and daughters by his bedside. David is survived by his beloved wife Judy, and his daughters Paddy Goodman (Doug) and Stephanie Fellows (Fraser), his stepdaughters Lori Greer (Steve), Julie Reichenbach (Ueli) and his sister Susan Duggar. Known as 'Pops' to his 10 adoring grandchildren. Memories of happy times and much laughter with David will be fondly held in many hearts.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 19 to Sep. 23, 2020.
