Dr Murray was a kind and generous man who honoured his grad students with respectful courtesy. A keen grad student me, he used his usual quiet tact to help me to see that my overly zealous and copious comments on the essays I was marking for him did not really "help" him much at all! Poor man! I was chagrined enough to sharpen up my act tout suite but was NOT shamed since his courtly behaviour ensured that. As a result, I would have walked through fire for this guy.

Interestingly, by these demonstrations, he also clearly rejected the dismissive treatment too many of his other male colleagues indulged in at the time with their own grad students, and in particular the female ones. I was in awe of his disciplinary command but felt warmed by his genuine interest and affection for a fellow academic enthusiast.

When we met later at Senate meetings, Alumni events or simply in the local downtown library, he was always approachable and open. I'm not at all surprised to hear of his doting family relationships. How lucky we all were to have him in our lives, however the measure, and to remember him as an awfully nice fellow when it came right down to it. It all fits the portrait of this soul, who was a true 'gentle'man.

Robin Baird Lewis

Student