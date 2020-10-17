You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

David MURRAY
1940 - 2020
DAVID ROBERT MURRAY March 21, 1940 - October 7, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce David's sudden death, from complications of chronic leukemia, at Guelph General Hospital. He died peacefully with his loving family around him. After 57 years of marriage, he leaves his devoted wife Ann (Stockwell), his beloved children Heather, Rob and Deb and his adored grandchildren: Emily, Owen, Anya, Oliver and Sidney. He was educated at Bishop's University, with a Commonwealth scholarship at the University of Edinburgh, and finally at Cambridge University where he earned a PhD. In 1967 he became a history professor at the University of Guelph. His lengthy and notable academic career took him from Latin American history to Canadian legal history, social history and foreign policy. He served as Dean of Arts at the University of Guelph for 12 years. He became University Professor Emeritus in 2007 and continued to teach and mentor students well into his retirement years. He remained intellectually eager, consuming non-fiction books as fuel for his sharp observations, as well as the occasional British mystery for pleasure. In later years, his appetite for books was matched only by his pleasure in sports (particularly golf and curling) and for walking the Bruce Trail. The void left behind by his absence is unfathomable. Cremation and a private family Memorial Service have taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be considered towards the David Murray Medal in Arts or the Murray-Snell Ontario Graduate Scholarship both at the University of Guelph, or to the Church of the Apostles, Guelph. Arrangements entrusted to the Wall-Custance Funeral Home & Chapel, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com. A tree will be planted in memory of David R. Murray in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest. University of Guelph.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 12, 2020
David was a wonderful person. Enjoyed seeing him and the family at church over the years. So sorry to hear of his passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. Sincerely, Anne Townsend
Anne Townsend
Friend
October 12, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of David's passing. I loved seeing the family at church over the years. He was a true friend. I am so sorry for your loss. Sincerely, Anne Townsend
Anne Townsend
Friend
October 12, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the family. He was a wonderful person. He will be missed. So sorry for your loss.
Anne Townsend
Friend
October 10, 2020
Dr Murray was a kind and generous man who honoured his grad students with respectful courtesy. A keen grad student me, he used his usual quiet tact to help me to see that my overly zealous and copious comments on the essays I was marking for him did not really "help" him much at all! Poor man! I was chagrined enough to sharpen up my act tout suite but was NOT shamed since his courtly behaviour ensured that. As a result, I would have walked through fire for this guy.
Interestingly, by these demonstrations, he also clearly rejected the dismissive treatment too many of his other male colleagues indulged in at the time with their own grad students, and in particular the female ones. I was in awe of his disciplinary command but felt warmed by his genuine interest and affection for a fellow academic enthusiast.
When we met later at Senate meetings, Alumni events or simply in the local downtown library, he was always approachable and open. I'm not at all surprised to hear of his doting family relationships. How lucky we all were to have him in our lives, however the measure, and to remember him as an awfully nice fellow when it came right down to it. It all fits the portrait of this soul, who was a true 'gentle'man.
Robin Baird Lewis
Student
October 10, 2020
David was an outstanding role model for us all, a truly generous scholar, colleague, and friend. Patient and understanding and with a lovely impish humour, he was a mentor to me and many others at Guelph. Lunchtime conversations with him in the Faculty Club were a highlight of my early years at Guelph. In later years, it was always a delight to meet up with him. He shall be deeply missed - my deepest sympathies to Ann and the family
Elizabeth Ewan
Friend
October 10, 2020
David Pady
Friend
