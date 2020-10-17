DAVID ROBERT MURRAY March 21, 1940 - October 7, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce David's sudden death, from complications of chronic leukemia, at Guelph General Hospital. He died peacefully with his loving family around him. After 57 years of marriage, he leaves his devoted wife Ann (Stockwell), his beloved children Heather, Rob and Deb and his adored grandchildren: Emily, Owen, Anya, Oliver and Sidney. He was educated at Bishop's University, with a Commonwealth scholarship at the University of Edinburgh, and finally at Cambridge University where he earned a PhD. In 1967 he became a history professor at the University of Guelph. His lengthy and notable academic career took him from Latin American history to Canadian legal history, social history and foreign policy. He served as Dean of Arts at the University of Guelph for 12 years. He became University Professor Emeritus in 2007 and continued to teach and mentor students well into his retirement years. He remained intellectually eager, consuming non-fiction books as fuel for his sharp observations, as well as the occasional British mystery for pleasure. In later years, his appetite for books was matched only by his pleasure in sports (particularly golf and curling) and for walking the Bruce Trail. The void left behind by his absence is unfathomable. Cremation and a private family Memorial Service have taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be considered towards the David Murray Medal in Arts or the Murray-Snell Ontario Graduate Scholarship both at the University of Guelph, or to the Church of the Apostles, Guelph. Arrangements entrusted to the Wall-Custance Funeral Home & Chapel, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com
. A tree will be planted in memory of David R. Murray in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest. University of Guelph.