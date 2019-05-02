DAVID N. FINKELSTEIN December15, 1946 - April 30, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David Neil Finkelstein on April 30, 2019, at the age of 72. Predeceased by his parents, Nathan and Lillian Finkelstein, David leaves his beloved wife of 49 years, Martha; his children, Sarah (Daniel Beiles), Andrew (Trish) and Matt; his grandchildren, Lily Olivia, Charlotte Skye, Hope Audrey, Natanya Davita and Asher Louis; as well as his sister, Barbara (Walter Stein); his brother, Richard (Linda); and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. David completed BA and MA degrees in English at McGill University, where he cultivated a lifelong love of literature. He continued to read his beloved Romantic poets and 19th century novels right up until his passing, when he was in the middle of re-reading George Eliot's 'Middlemarch'. David obtained a law degree in the Code Civil at the Université de Montréal, and was called to the Bar of Quebec in 1974 and Ontario in 1978. David will be remembered for his outstanding legal career in tax law at Stikeman Elliott, where he practised for over 40 years, initially in Montreal, and since 1980, in Toronto. David had a significant impact on the growth of the firm's practice across Canada and internationally, served as the managing partner for 10 years, and represented the firm at the International Fiscal Association. David will be very fondly remembered on Lake Joe, where he was an avid cottager for over 35 years. There was no place David loved better; he served as a director of the Muskoka Lakes Association and was a long-time member of the Muskoka Lakes Golf and Country Club. We will always think of him on those "brochure days" with the sun on the water, the long afternoons stretching into starry nights, the warm rocks, the whispering pines, children jumping off the dock with splashes and gleeful laughter. We will remember David for his gentle kindness, devotion to family, sharp intelligence, the twinkle in his eye, his diverse interests, his love of learning, and his passion for the written word. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of David might consider his alma mater McGill University (https://www.alumni.mcgill.ca/give/), or the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation (https://www.thepmcf.ca/Donate-Now). Arrangements for the funeral on May 2nd are being handled by Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, Toronto. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2019