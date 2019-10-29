|
|
David N. Harvey
1947 - 2019
David worked in the employee benefits field for over 45 years. He joined Benefit Plan Administrators Limited (BPA) in 1985 and acquired the company in 1988. Over the next 30 years, David faithfully served union workers and their families through exceptional stewardship of multi-employer trust funds. His member-first approach is embedded within BPA and continues to guide our decision making.
David recognized early on that our industry could do more to ensure good governance of trust funds. He sought to make positive change and significantly did so through his long-term involvement in the International Foundation of Employee Benefits Plans Canada. He served on many committees over the years including the Foundation's Executive Committee as the first Canadian Sector Representative. Most recently he was Chair of the Canadian Board, and a member of the Canadian Trustee Education Committee. David was also a frequent speaker at industry events and encouraged other BPA leaders to do the same.
An enduring theme throughout David's career was his dedication to advancing the industry through education and improved business practices. He was a true trailblazer and his many contributions have benefited us all. Despite his considerable accomplishments, David remained ever humble avoiding personal accolades.
We are grateful for David's foresight in building and mentoring our leadership team and preparing BPA for the future – a process he began over 15 years ago. It is with thoughts of David and his dedication to 'the working members/employees' that we move forward.
David is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Nola; daughters: Shauna, Erin and their families.
A celebration of David's life will be held on November 1, 2019 at Le Dome Banquet Hall, Jeana's Room, 1173 North Service Road, Ontario from 1pm to 4pm.
The family has asked in lieu of flowers donations be made to Autism Ontario, 1179A King Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3C5 or via their website at autismontario.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail on Oct. 29, 2019