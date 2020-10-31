DAVID NEILD KITCHEN November 6, 1936 - Toronto, Ontario October 28, 2020 - Calgary, Alberta David Kitchen, beloved husband of Margot (née Taylor), of Calgary, AB, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the age of 83 years. David was born in Toronto, ON, on November 6, 1936. He went to St. Andrew's College in Aurora, ON, where he graduated from high school in 1957, before attending the University of Toronto in 1961 where he obtained an honours degree in Political Science and Economics. David spent his entire career with the Royal Bank of Canada which took him, and his family, across the country to many cities including Vancouver, Winnipeg, Montreal, Toronto and Calgary. Through strength of character, and in a quiet, collaborative, gently assertive way, he was a prominent and successful executive. He was also a visionary who championed women and First Nations at the Royal Bank. He was a leader all his life. As well as serving on numerous corporate boards, David was involved with many organizations, most notably, the Alberta Heritage Foundation for Medical Research (Chair and Board Member), University of Calgary (Vice Chair), Calgary Economic Development Authority (Co-Chair), Calgary Chamber of Commerce (Board Member), Canadian Olympic Development Association (Board Member) and the Calgary Homeless Foundation (Board Member). David accomplished much through his life and was particularly proud of his involvement with philanthropic activities including Calgary United Way (Chair), the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity, Calgary Health Trust, the McCaig Institute for Bone and Joint Health, Muscular Dystrophy Association of Canada (Vice-Chair) and the Parkinson Association of Alberta. David had a passion for travelling and sports. He was an avid Calgary Flames and Stampeders fan and enjoyed attending the many sports activities of his grandchildren. He loved travelling to India with Margot, and over the last 25 years, enjoyed spending time with family and friends in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico. Everyone with whom he came in contact has been, and will continue to be, richer and more fulfilled because of his warm heartedness, his sense of humour and quick wit, and his unconditional generosity. He was always dressed in impeccable style and loved listening to quiet jazz with a glass of single malt scotch. David always asked others how they were doing and cared sincerely about the answer. In addition to his loving wife, Margot, David is survived by his daughter, Kelly (John Stan); his two sons, Tim (Alana) and David (Krystal); and his grandchildren, Taylor (Sydney), Connor, Christopher, Jordyn, Gabrielle, Dylan, Ayden, Ella and Sage. Funeral Services will be held at McInnis & Holloway (Park Memorial, 5008 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary, AB) on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. Both in-person and virtual attendance options are available. Those who wish to view the service via Live Stream may do so on the Memorial Page on the day of the service. For in-person attendance, Alberta Health protocols will apply. Reception to come at a later date, to be determined. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on David's obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com
. In lieu of flowers, if friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Parkinson Association of Alberta, www.parkinsonalberta.ca
or the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity, https://www.banffcentre.ca
. A special heartfelt thank you to Dr. Susan Lea-McKenny and Focus on Caring for their exceptional and compassionate care of David. In living memory of David Kitchen, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area by McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes, Park Memorial, 5008 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary, AB T2S 2L5, Telephone: 403-243-8200.