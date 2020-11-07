FATHER DAVID NORRIS JESUIT 1940 - 2020 David Norris of the Society of Jesus died on October 31, 2020, at the Jesuit Infirmary, Pickering, ON surrounded by his sister, Mary, good friends, and Jesuits. Born in Kingston, ON he was the son of John J. Norris and Jean Kettle. He was 80 years old and was a Jesuit for 61 years. He was ordained on February 16, 1974 and then went to Lusaka, Zambia where he did pastoral ministry for 11 years. For health reasons he returned to Canada where he did pastoral work among the Indigenous people Goulais River, ON and the North Shore of Manitoulin Island. In 1988 he returned to Zambia for 9 years. In 1997, he returned to Pickering, and did pastoral ministry in the Catholic High Schools in the Durham Region. He was much appreciated for the joy and the affirmation he and his guitar brought to all. On weekends he loved to celebrate Mass at St. Andrew Kim Korean and Blessed Chinese Martyrs Churches. On Monday, November 9, at 10:30 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Isaac Jogues Church, 1148 Finch Ave, Pickering, ON. Interment follows at 2:30 p.m. at the Jesuit Cemetery, Guelph, ON. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Jesuit Advancement Office, 43 Queen's Park Cres. E., Toronto, ON M5S 2C3, (416-481-9154) would be appreciated as your expression of sympathy. Online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com
