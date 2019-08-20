|
DAVID PAUL CARBONARO Passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on August 18, 2019. Loving husband of Anna (nee Fierro), devoted father to Lucas and Zachary, son of Saviour and Grace, brother to Marie, Joan, Jospeh (Carol), Stephen (Judy), Diane and Robert (Paulina), uncle to Sarah (David), David, Jacob, Sophia, Marcus, Owen and Clara. David enjoyed all aspects of his life with his family and friends. He was an avid traveler having seen much of the world on his many journeys accompanied by his family. David loved being outdoors with his horses and spent much of his time at his country home in Campbellville bike riding and playing golf and tennis. His family is proud of his many achievements throughout his life. As the oldest son of Maltese immigrants, he grew up in the Junction neighbourhood of west end Toronto and dedicated much of his time to help socially and economically develop the area. David was the community leader which established the Malta Village BIA which has resulted in the complete revitalization of the Junction. As a lawyer, early in his career he founded his own Bay Street law firm which bore his name and became one of the most prominent lawyers in Canada having officially represented the Toronto Stock Exchange in both China and the Middle East. David also had a passion for horse racing where he owned, trained and personally raced horses across North America. David had a tremendous desire to help the less fortunate and was active on many boards dedicated to improving peoples' lives in Canada and Africa. Visitations will be held at Lynett Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 21 from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. and on Thursday, August 22 from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the .
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 20 to Aug. 24, 2019