DAVID R. MCCAMUS With great sadness we announce the passing of our hero Dave on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Inez (nee Tracy) of Sudbury for 63 years and brother of John D. McCamus; he was predeceased by brothers, Frank and Walter; and sister, Marion Odell. Wonderful father to Greg McCamus (Amy), Jane McCamus (Dave Murray), Carolyn McCamus (Paul Lawson) and Brad McCamus (Marianna Kapala); and proud Grandpa to Natalie Kofler, Dave McCamus, Max Lawson, Gregory McCamus, and Claire McCamus. Treasured brother-in-law to Norma Collett and her husband, Bert. Dave passed peacefully with his loving family at his side. Dave was born in Walkerton, Ontario to William R. McCamus and Margaret (Irene) McCamus (nee Moore) and was raised in St. Catharines, Ontario. After graduating in commerce from the University of Toronto, he pursued a career in the Information Technology industry rising rapidly through the ranks at IBM and Xerox ultimately to become the first Canadian President and CEO of Xerox Canada Inc. which he lead for 10 years retiring in 1991. Dave was a highly respected board member on a number of public companies and was also very active in a variety of charitable endeavors. In retirement Dave pursued his hobbies with his usual energy and vigour and was active with the Probus organization but also very engaged with his passions of photography, woodworking, and primarily enjoying time with his family during active summers at Blackstone Lake. Dave was consumed with his interest and fascination with the natural world and an avid birder and lover of nature. His passion, eternal optimism and his unique ability to find the best in every person he touched will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Arrangements have been made at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville Ontario with visitation Thursday, May 2 (7:00-9:00 p.m.) and a Celebration of Life on Friday, May 3 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Eulogies to begin at 12:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest donations to Ontario Nature, YMCA Pinecrest Camp, or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.glenoaks.ca. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 26 to Apr. 30, 2019