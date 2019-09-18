|
DAVID RAE SEALY 'Dave' (former Vice President of Borden Metal Products in Beeton) At the age of 83 years, on September 15, 2019 we said goodbye to a man who loved skiing with friends, the rocks and trees of Georgian Bay, art, playing hockey, being involved in the community, and being connected to friends and family. Dave's smile and gentle laughter will remain in the hearts of his children, Beth (Craig), Michele (Martin), and Craig (Garth); his cherished grandchildren, Natalie (Jessey), Neil and Ian; and his joyful great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Emmett. He is deeply loved by Jean and Jim Small and Diana Sealy, and his sense of fun will be missed by Jim and Darlene Sealy, all his extended family, and his many friends. Dave is predeceased by his loving wife Joan Sealy (McQuay), and his brother Paul. Visitation will be held at Rod Abrams Funeral Home Tottenham on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service in the chapel at 1 p.m. Interment will be held in Trinity Cemetery Beeton. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a local charity of your choice. To view Dave's full Obituary please visit www.RodAbramsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019