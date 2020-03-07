|
DAVID REED TUCK March 8, 1951 - February 8, 2020 The family of David Reed Tuck is saddened to announce his sudden death on February 8th, 2020 at the Lakeridge Health Hospital in Ajax Ontario. He will be lovingly remembered by his son, Ross (Victoria), Ross' mother Elizabeth, his sisters, Margaret (Ian Sturdee) and Barbara (Steven Soos), sister in-law, Mary and many nephews and nieces and their children. He was predeceased by his parents, Jack & Dorothy and his older brother, Joe. David was born and raised in the Lawrence Park area of Toronto spending summers across cottage country in Haliburton, Muskoka and Georgian Bay. He was a fierce competitor who excelled in a number of sports including the one he loved most, golf. He won more than a few titles and championships at Rosedale Golf Club and more than a few Paint Pot Opens. While our fairways and waterways may be a touch safer we are all a little poorer for our loss. He enriched all our lives and will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will take place in Toronto in the Spring.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020