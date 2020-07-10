|
|
DAVID ROBIN FISHER 1927 - 2020 Died peacefully on July 1st at his home in North Vancouver, B.C., predeceased by Marnie Fisher (1928-2005), with whom he enjoyed 48 years of wonderful marriage. Eldest son of Bar and Robin Fisher of London, England. Loving father of Lynne, Richard (Shelley Fisher), and Andy (Jill Dunkley), and devoted grandfather of Gwyneth Fisher. Loyal partner of Jane Mason (Sidney, B.C.) in the final decade of his life. Leaving his brother, Tim (Leigh-on-Sea, England) and other dear family and friends on both sides of the Atlantic. David had a remarkably full life. He was an energetic and adventurous child who thrived at the progressive school Bedales, which he attended during WWII along with Tim and three close cousins. Following his military service after the War and studies at Cambridge University, he immigrated to Canada, where he began his 34 years of dedicated employment in Toronto with Procter & Redfern Consulting Engineers. A caring and generous father, he and Marnie introduced the children to their love of travel, mountains, and the outdoors. This included treasured holidays to every corner of Canada (listening to 8-track tapes in the station wagon) and to the beloved family cottage in North Wales; hiking and climbing excursions, such as an elaborate expedition by float plane into a Northwest Territories mountain range; and joyful weekends boating in the timeless landscape of Georgian Bay. Following retirement, David and Marnie moved to Vancouver Island, from where they continued their life of adventure and enjoyed the company of good lifelong friends. Memorable trips included paddling down the Yukon River, a lengthy visit to New Zealand, canal barging journeys in the UK, and annual hiking excursions to Lake O'Hara, a place that holds a special affection for the Fisher family. In his later years, David and Jane shared a love of classical music, regularly attending Victoria Symphony concerts. Continuously involved in professional and community service, David was awarded for his distinguished contributions in the water supply field by the American Water Works Association, and otherwise recognized for the many ways he made the world a better place with his thoughtfulness and exceptional attention to detail. Without a doubt, David's personal passion was mountaineering. His record as a climber is long, but includes a dashing Cambridge University Mountaineering Club expedition to Mount Rakaposhi in Pakistan, the drive from London to Rawalpindi being an expedition in itself; his leading of the first climbs at Mazinaw Rock in Bon Echo Provincial Park, Ontario, now considered one of the most beautiful climbers' cliffs in North America; and his influential membership in the Alpine Club of Canada (ACC), serving on the Board for eight years and as President from 1970-72, during which time he developed policy that notably modernized the club. David led the ACC's Yukon Alpine Centennial Expedition in 1967, a massive (over 250 climbers) expedition in the remote St. Elias Mountains that put his extraordinary organizational skills on full display and remains a legendary chapter in the annals of Canadian mountaineering. David is remembered as a kind and sensitive soul, attentive family man, ardent mountaineer, and upright person all round. Cremation has taken place and a family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Victoria Symphony Foundation or Diabetes Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 10 to July 14, 2020