|
|
DAVID RODERICK McCUAIG David Roderick McCuaig (Dave) passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020, after a long battle with Dementia. Dave was a man of many talents and virtues. Perhaps his greatest gift was his ability to see the best in people, and to quietly and warmly spread joy wherever he went. His legacy of love is left with his wife of 62 years, Barbara Arlen Shaw, and their 7 children Jeffrey (Kristin), Kevin (Janet), Stewart (Kelly Kempel), Lisa (Bruce Rothney), Todd (Gwen), Bradley (Mike Cook), and Murray (Judy). Proud Grandpa to 20 grandchildren, Sarah/Steven/Laura, Jennifer/Julia/Scott, Jess/Sam, Katelyn/Stephanie/Mackenzie Rothney, Anna/Evan, Matthew/Cameron/Ryan/Benjamin, and Olivia/David/Katie. He will also be missed by his siblings, nieces, nephews and their families. Dave wore many hats throughout his accomplished life - King Boy Scout, basketball and track & field athlete, Beta Theta Pi Fraternity brother, engineer, builder, golfer, bridge/card player and sports enthusiast. The ultimate handyman, there was nothing Dave couldn't do - from beautiful architectural drawings, acting as contractor on several housing projects, and assisting his children with countless tasks. Born in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, December 18, 1933. He was the son of the late Oliver McCuaig and Ida Fettes. Brother to Kenneth, Mavis, Phyllis, and Judy. Predeceased by sisters Shirley and Heather. Self-reliance and a spirit of always pitching in were qualities instilled in Dave from a young age, as he gratefully watched his parents work tirelessly to support their 7 children. He was proud of his Scottish heritage and some of his best memories were times spent with his 6 siblings, their spouses and the 28 children they raised. In 1938, Dave and his family travelled east to Cornwall and ultimately settled in Windsor, Ontario. In his early years, Dave excelled both academically and athletically, while still finding time for paper routes, part-time jobs, and Boy Scouts. He and his brother Ken enjoyed many summers as King Scouts at camp and attended the First National Canadian Scout Jamboree in Ottawa in 1949. Dave spent memorable years at the University of Toronto (U of T). It was at U of T that he met his beautiful wife Barbara. The two were set up by one of Dave's fraternity brothers while Barbara held the office of the President for Delta Delta Delta sorority. Dave earned his Bachelor's in mechanical engineering, graduating in 1958. While at U of T, he also enjoyed playing guard for the Varsity Blue's basketball team, and was a member of the varsity track and field team. His '57-'58 basketball team won the OQAA Championship and was inducted into the U of T Sports Hall of Fame. In his spare time - after his schoolwork, athletics and fraternity obligations were in check (of course) - Dave often challenged friends to a game of bridge. After graduating from U of T, Dave and Barbara moved to Windsor where Dave worked for Loring Construction and four of their children were born. They moved to Kitchener in 1963 where three more children joined the family. Dave spent most of his career with Electrohome in various roles including acting as their facility planner and liaising with the government on environmental issues. In 1969 he earned his MBA at McMaster University. Dave ran his own business before returning to Electrohome. When Electrohome was sold to Christie Digital, Dave continued as a consultant. Dave also found time to give back to his community and served on the Board and volunteered his time at St. Agatha Children's Village. Golf was a big part of Dave's life. A member at Rockway Golf Club for years, he always returned home with a big smile on his face. In his prime, he frequently shot rounds in the 70's, and on a few occasions returned home with a quiet grin and a special hole in one story to share. Most importantly, Dave made many good friends playing the sport and they occasionally enjoyed the "19th hole" together. Golfing highlights for Dave included attending the US Open and Masters Tournament. Dave also shared a family trip to Scotland where he relished in a round of golf at the Old Course at St. Andrew's with his son Todd. Always a sports enthusiast, if he wasn't out playing golf, basketball or softball, he could usually be found watching his Leafs, Jays or a major golf championship on TV. Travel and family holidays were treasured, with the early years spent camping, skiing and enjoying beach outings; in the later years, Dave and Barbara wintered in Marco Island, Florida and he joined his children on trips to Hawaii, Barbados, Scotland, London, Portugal, Mexico and South Africa. Always keen to explore and see new things, Dave could be found with a smile on his face, camera in hand - capturing life's special moments. Despite his health challenges during the last few years, Dave never complained as his once brilliant mind and athletic body failed him. He was a true "gentle" man and extended kindness until the end. He will live on in our hearts forever. His family would like to thank The Village at University Gates in Waterloo where their dedicated staff took wonderful care of Dave for the last one and half years. Donations in Dave's memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Condolences can be made through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445. Details of a virtual celebration of life are also on their website.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 6 to June 10, 2020