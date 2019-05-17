DAVID RUSSELL FLEMING II It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my father Dr. D. Russell Fleming. Russell was 83 when he died on May 1, 2019 at St. Joseph's Health Centre in Toronto. He succumbed to complications associated with Alzheimer's disease. Russell was born in New Liskeard, Ontario on October 11, 1935. He is predeceased by his eldest brother Ross and younger sister Erin and survived by his wife Dianna (née Chapman) youngest brother Richard, son David, daughter-in-law Lisa (née Sutherland) and granddaughters Hannah and Tessa. He worked as a teacher, academic and lecturer at the Institute of Child Studies and the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education. Russell loved the outdoors and especially white water canoeing through Ontario's many provincial parks and hiking along the Bruce Trail. He adored poetry and the arts and was especially entranced by the surrealists. Russell loved all children and especially his grand daughters. He was always very generous and willing to pay for horse riding lessons, violin lessons or camping activities of any sort. He loved his pets and named them with unique monikers like Barnum and Bailey the high wire cats. In his old age, Russell suffered from various health ailments and he demonstrated tremendous courage fighting these diseases and never gave up. Alas, in the end Alzheimer's disease robbed him of his health and he passed away holding his bride Dianna's hand on May 1, 2019. Please consider donating to the Centre of Addiction and Mental Health in lieu of flowers. The link to donate is here: https://give.camh.ca/site/Donation A memorial Service will be held at St. Martin's-In-the Field Anglican church on Saturday, June 1, 2019. The church is located at 151 Glenlake Ave, Toronto, ON M6P 1E8. The service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 17 to May 21, 2019