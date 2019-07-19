DAVID SCOTT CUSACK It is with profound sadness we announce the unexpected passing of David on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the age of 60 years. David, cherished firstborn son of Audrey and the late Edward Cusack. Survived by his loving wife, Christine and his beautiful Lupie. Best friend to brother, Jeffrey (predeceased) and adored big brother to Sandra (Graham). Proud 'Best Ever' uncle to Thomas. David had a passion for life and nothing was more important than his family and friends. A generous, gentle soul, 'The Cuze' will be forever loved and remembered by all who were blessed to know him. Thank you to the staff at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, and in particular to Dr. Lisa Chodirker for the exemplary care and support provided to David this past year. A celebration of David's life will be held for family and friends on Thursday, July 25th from 5:00 p.m. at Originals Ale House on Bayview Avenue. If desired, donations in memory of David may be made to the Sunnybrook Foundation or Tails From Greece Rescue (www.canadahelps.org). Condolences and memories can be shared at www.humphreymiles.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 19 to July 23, 2019