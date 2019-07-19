You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM
Originals Ale House
Bayview Avenue.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David CUSACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Scott CUSACK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Scott CUSACK Obituary
DAVID SCOTT CUSACK It is with profound sadness we announce the unexpected passing of David on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the age of 60 years. David, cherished firstborn son of Audrey and the late Edward Cusack. Survived by his loving wife, Christine and his beautiful Lupie. Best friend to brother, Jeffrey (predeceased) and adored big brother to Sandra (Graham). Proud 'Best Ever' uncle to Thomas. David had a passion for life and nothing was more important than his family and friends. A generous, gentle soul, 'The Cuze' will be forever loved and remembered by all who were blessed to know him. Thank you to the staff at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, and in particular to Dr. Lisa Chodirker for the exemplary care and support provided to David this past year. A celebration of David's life will be held for family and friends on Thursday, July 25th from 5:00 p.m. at Originals Ale House on Bayview Avenue. If desired, donations in memory of David may be made to the Sunnybrook Foundation or Tails From Greece Rescue (www.canadahelps.org). Condolences and memories can be shared at www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 19 to July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now