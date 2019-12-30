You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hulse, Playfair, & McGarry Central Chapel
315 McLeod Street
Ottawa, ON K2P 1A2
(613) 233-1143
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Jewish Memorial Gardens-Osgoode Cemetery
6549 Herberts Corners Road
Resources
More Obituaries for David VAN PRAAGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Simon VAN PRAAGH


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Simon VAN PRAAGH Obituary
DAVID SIMON VAN PRAAGH January 26, 1931 - December 28, 2019 A lifelong dedicated journalist, David worked as foreign correspondent, author, and university professor. He worked in print (Globe and Mail, New York Times), Radio (CBC) and TV (CTV, CJOH). Member of the first graduating class of Brandeis University (1952), Master's in Journalism Columbia University (1953). He immigrated to Canada in 1962 when he joined the editorial board of The Globe and Mail. He covered Queen's Park and Parliament Hill in Canada, and he covered South and Southeast Asia, including the Vietnam War, India and Singapore, in the 1960s and 70s as correspondent for the Globe and Mail. For more than 25 years he shared his expertise on world affairs for CJOH-TV and many newspaper op-ed pages. He taught international reporting as Professor of Journalism at Carleton University (1972-1996) and published books 'The Greater Game: India's Race with Destiny and China', and 'Alone on the Sharp Edge: The Story of M.R. Seni Pramoj and Thailand's Struggle for Democracy.' Survived by his children Shauna (René), Jaya (Martin), and Peter (Lena), together with their mother, Patricia Bell, and their children (David's grandchildren), Daniel, Micah, Ari, Jasmine, Yasha, Sophia, Elizabeth. He leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Sunanta Janvitaya, and her children, Chip (Yan) and Netmanee Maneechai. A special thank you to the care staff at Hillel Lodge for their care and compassion, and to Khadijah for the music. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Arthritis Society of Canada and Reporters without Borders would be appreciated. A Funeral Service will be held at the Jewish Memorial Gardens-Osgoode Cemetery, 6549 Herberts Corners Road on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11a.m. Condolences/Tributes/ Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -