DAVID SIMON VAN PRAAGH January 26, 1931 - December 28, 2019 A lifelong dedicated journalist, David worked as foreign correspondent, author, and university professor. He worked in print (Globe and Mail, New York Times), Radio (CBC) and TV (CTV, CJOH). Member of the first graduating class of Brandeis University (1952), Master's in Journalism Columbia University (1953). He immigrated to Canada in 1962 when he joined the editorial board of The Globe and Mail. He covered Queen's Park and Parliament Hill in Canada, and he covered South and Southeast Asia, including the Vietnam War, India and Singapore, in the 1960s and 70s as correspondent for the Globe and Mail. For more than 25 years he shared his expertise on world affairs for CJOH-TV and many newspaper op-ed pages. He taught international reporting as Professor of Journalism at Carleton University (1972-1996) and published books 'The Greater Game: India's Race with Destiny and China', and 'Alone on the Sharp Edge: The Story of M.R. Seni Pramoj and Thailand's Struggle for Democracy.' Survived by his children Shauna (René), Jaya (Martin), and Peter (Lena), together with their mother, Patricia Bell, and their children (David's grandchildren), Daniel, Micah, Ari, Jasmine, Yasha, Sophia, Elizabeth. He leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Sunanta Janvitaya, and her children, Chip (Yan) and Netmanee Maneechai. A special thank you to the care staff at Hillel Lodge for their care and compassion, and to Khadijah for the music. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Arthritis Society of Canada and Reporters without Borders would be appreciated. A Funeral Service will be held at the Jewish Memorial Gardens-Osgoode Cemetery, 6549 Herberts Corners Road on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11a.m. Condolences/Tributes/ Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143
