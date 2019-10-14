|
DAVID STEWART FUSHTEY August 21, 1955- October 8, 2019 On October 8, 2019, David Fushtey passed away at St. John Hospice, Vancouver, British Columbia at the age of 64. Dave was born on August 21,1955 in Guelph, Ontario to Ruth and Steve Fushtey. Beloved husband to Moura Quayle; loving brother to Liz Nieman (Lloyd Nieman), Trish Fushtey (Chris Armstrong) and Mary Fushtey (Gerry Grout); and proud uncle to Daniel Grout, Cameron Grout, Christy Nieman and Sarah Nieman. A true renaissance man, Dave was a landscape architect, sculptor and multi- talented lawyer. He loved music, art and beauty. Law was everything Dave believed in - discipline, justice and consideration of others without compromising his values. Dave actively followed his dreams. He had fallen in love with the art of stone sculpture and this passion led him to start a program called "Stoneworks" for street youth. But his commitment to words and the rule of law drew him back to create The Governance Counsel in 2002 to focus on his passion for governance - the effective exercise of informed authority. Dave was a Fellow at the Centre for Dialogue at Simon Fraser University (SFU) where he valued the staff and students of the Centre. These experiences led to the writing and publication of The Director and the Manager: Law and Governance in a Digital Age: Machiavelli had it Easy in May 2019. The book is a celebration of years of thinking, researching, writing, editing and compilation. At the SFU book launch in May, Dave was his usual humble, funny and deeply thoughtful self. Dave loved teaching and mentoring. From a young age Dave showed leadership, kindness and courage. Dave will be dearly missed. Remembering Dave will be held on Monday October 28th from 4-6 p.m. at the Vancouver Club, 915 West Hastings. Donations can be made to Family Services, St. John Hospice or the charity of your choice on Dave's behalf.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2019