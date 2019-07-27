|
DAVID SYDNEY SKENE 1934 - 2019 Died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his home supported by the love and care of his family and friends. He leaves his wife of 56 years, Joan (Carr-Harris) and his children John-David, Jeffrey and his wife Michelle, and Allison and her husband David. He also leaves his treasured grandchildren Benjamin, Abigail and Maxwell Skene, and Anson and Evelyn Adshade. David was predeceased by his beloved parents, Ida Robinson and John H. Skene, and his two brothers Bruce and John. He is survived by his sister Janet Garry. He was deeply loved by his family and loved them all in return. David grew up in Hamilton and Stoney Creek, Ontario. He went to Queen's and obtained his BA in 1959 and his medical degree in 1963. His Meds' 63 classmates mourn his loss. For most of his student years he lived at Collin's house and worked at Old Fort Henry. An athlete to his core David was a proud member of Queen's Golden Gaels football and hockey teams. He was captain of the football team when the Gaels won the Yates Cup in 1961 and was inducted into the Queen's Football Hall of Fame in 1991. He remained a fervent Gaels fan and supporter for the rest of his life. Cha Gheill! David practised family medicine in Thunder Bay before returning to Kingston to begin his training in anaesthesia which he completed at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Centre. David came to Ottawa in 1971 and enjoyed a wonderful career at the Ottawa General Hospital. He was passionate about anesthesiology, medical education and the Ottawa Hospital. He served as an associate professor at the University of Ottawa, head of the Department of Anaesthesia and Chief of Staff at the Ottawa General Hospital, Chairman of the Anesthesia Section of the OMA, and President of the Canadian Anesthesiologists' Society. His family is forever grateful for the wonderful care, delivered with kindness by so many. We thank the oncology and pain management teams at the Ottawa Cancer Centre General Campus, his cherished colleagues in anaesthesia and finally Dr. Priscilla Bright and the home care support services who made David's final months at home possible. It is difficult to find words to adequately express our appreciation for our friends and neighbours for their sustained support at home. He lived the final year and a half of his life managing the end stage of cancer with humour, and the courage, faith and discipline he had shown throughout his life. He made everyone smile until his very last day and will be dearly missed by all. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions be made towards a commemorative bench at Queen's University in memory of David (www.givetoqueens.ca/skene). Friends are invited to the Central Chapel of Hulse, Playfair & McGarry, 315 McLeod Street on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and on Saturday August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. for a celebration of David's life.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 27 to July 31, 2019