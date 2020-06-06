|
DAVID TIMOTHY AZIZ November 22, 1953- May 26, 2020 Tim, aged 66, died in his residence at the Leaside retirement home in Toronto from cardiac arrest. Predeceased by his father, Dr. David Aziz and nephew, River Timothy Sidley and niece, Celine Lucie Aziz. Beloved son of Lorna Aziz, big brother to Louise (David) Sidley and Doug Aziz, and favourite uncle to Sage Sidley, Cameron Aziz, Christopher Aziz and Colin Aziz. Tim had an encyclopedic mind for births, deaths, sporting statistics, and countries and capitals of the world. His daily piano playing exemplified his love for music. Tim bravely coped with living with schizophrenia and his loved ones were always reminded of his strength and courage. Tim travelled throughout North America and Europe with his parents, often to play golf. He enjoyed skiing and playing tennis at the family cottage. He lived in a bachelor apartment and worked at International Waxes Ltd. until his retirement. He was a caring and attentive uncle to his nieces and nephews, entertaining them with palindromes, jokes, and riddles. In every way, Tim was fair-minded and honest to a fault. He will be remembered for his kind and gentle heart. To know Tim was to love him. Although he will forever be in our hearts, we are going to miss his contagious smile. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Yonge Street Mission 306 Gerrard Street E. Toronto. M5A 2G7 or go online at give.ysm.ca or call 1-800-416-5111
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 6 to June 10, 2020