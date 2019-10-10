You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David CURTIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David William Ross CURTIS


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David William Ross CURTIS Obituary
DAVID WILLIAM ROSS CURTIS October 25, 1956 - October 3, 2019 David William Ross Curtis passed away suddenly after a diagnosis of cancer on October 3rd at the age of 62, surrounded by his loving family. Dave was born on October 25, 1956 to Bruce and Peggy Curtis in Orillia, Ontario. Together with his wife Alex, they raised three children; Rachel, Bruce and Georgia. Dave is remembered for his contagious smile and laugh, his never ending jokes, and his kind and gentle spirit. He was always ready to lend a helping hand and to make time for others. He would bring a smile to any situation and he found joy in the small pleasures of life. Dave was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved playing golf with his friends at the Scarboro Golf and Country Club, traveling with family and friends, riding his motorcycle and spending time at the family cottage on Kennisis Lake. Dave was preceded in death by his mother Peggy. He is survived by his wife, Alex, his children, Rachel, Bruce (Shannon), Georgia (Tim), his grandson Bobby whom he loved dearly, his father Bruce Sr., sisters Lee Anne and Catherine, his brother Rob, mother-in-law Marilyn, brother-in-laws Christos and Thanos, and nieces and nephews who he loved to spend time with. A celebration of Dave's life will be held on Thursday, October 24th at Mount Pleasant Cemetery and Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto. A visitation will be held at 1pm followed by a service at 2 p.m. A reception will be held at Scarboro Golf and Country Club, 321 Scarborough Golf Club Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dr. Armand Keating's Cell Therapy Program Fund at Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Please visit tgwhf.ca/tribute or call 416-603-5300.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now