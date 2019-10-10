|
DAVID WILLIAM ROSS CURTIS October 25, 1956 - October 3, 2019 David William Ross Curtis passed away suddenly after a diagnosis of cancer on October 3rd at the age of 62, surrounded by his loving family. Dave was born on October 25, 1956 to Bruce and Peggy Curtis in Orillia, Ontario. Together with his wife Alex, they raised three children; Rachel, Bruce and Georgia. Dave is remembered for his contagious smile and laugh, his never ending jokes, and his kind and gentle spirit. He was always ready to lend a helping hand and to make time for others. He would bring a smile to any situation and he found joy in the small pleasures of life. Dave was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved playing golf with his friends at the Scarboro Golf and Country Club, traveling with family and friends, riding his motorcycle and spending time at the family cottage on Kennisis Lake. Dave was preceded in death by his mother Peggy. He is survived by his wife, Alex, his children, Rachel, Bruce (Shannon), Georgia (Tim), his grandson Bobby whom he loved dearly, his father Bruce Sr., sisters Lee Anne and Catherine, his brother Rob, mother-in-law Marilyn, brother-in-laws Christos and Thanos, and nieces and nephews who he loved to spend time with. A celebration of Dave's life will be held on Thursday, October 24th at Mount Pleasant Cemetery and Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto. A visitation will be held at 1pm followed by a service at 2 p.m. A reception will be held at Scarboro Golf and Country Club, 321 Scarborough Golf Club Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dr. Armand Keating's Cell Therapy Program Fund at Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Please visit tgwhf.ca/tribute or call 416-603-5300.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14, 2019