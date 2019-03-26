Services Hulse, Playfair, & McGarry Central Chapel 315 McLeod Street Ottawa , ON K2P 1A2 (613) 233-1143 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Hulse, Playfair, & McGarry Central Chapel 315 McLeod Street Ottawa , ON K2P 1A2 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hulse, Playfair, & McGarry Central Chapel 315 McLeod Street Ottawa , ON K2P 1A2 Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Notre-Dame Cathedral Basilica Sussex Drive Resources More Obituaries for David SCOTT Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David William SCOTT

DAVID WILLIAM SCOTT

January 27, 1936- March 21, 2019

It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Dave, Dad, Bubba, Grandpa, at age 83. After a sudden hospitalization in early March, he died as peacefully as possible with family by his side. Sweetheart of Burnsie (Alison) from 'the time I first saw her at age 14' through 59 years of love and marriage, he was the loving and ever-supportive father of Blair, Tony (Ève), Sheila and Sandy (Mike); and dearest Grandpa to Trinie and Adrian Heim and Bubba to Jake and Brendan Bays. He will be dearly missed by siblings Nancy, Brian (Monica), Martha (Brian) and Christopher (Sharon); and all his nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Audrey and Cuthbert Scott, and by his older brother, Ian.

Born and raised in Ottawa, David was a passionate lawyer who joined his father and John Aylen at Scott and Aylen, where he built a thriving general practice. He loved his chosen profession, mostly for the many enduring friendships he made with colleagues, and the clients whom he always felt honoured to represent in their time of need. His fellowship in the American College of Trial Lawyers brought him endless opportunities to engage in the important issues of the Canadian and American justice systems, and he served as the college's first Canadian president in 2003-2004. Most important, he made many dear friends who brought him great joy through the years. He was honoured by his appointment to the Order of Canada in 2011.

He was a true believer in this great country in all its diversity. While deeply troubled by global events in recent months and weeks, he always had faith in young people, believing to the end that they will bring about the changes that are needed on the road to a better future for all. While he contributed to many causes in his time, none was more dear to his heart than the movement in recent years toward building access to justice for all. His commitment to Pro Bono Ontario, and its mandate to provide free legal advice to those without the means to pay, was the passion of his later years. He worked to secure funding and encourage volunteers, whose ranks he joined on Ottawa's law help desk, helping his fellow citizens.

David's greatest love and legacy was Beaverlost, a small community of families on a shared acreage in the beautiful Gatineau Hills. With his love of cross-country skiing - and of being outdoors with his ATV and chainsaw - he spearheaded the creation of a spectacular network of ski trails, providing us countless hours of skiing and walking. The trails will always and forever remind us of him and his boundless enthusiasm and energy for a project. We will always find him there.

He would want us to thank the wonderful doctors at the Ottawa Hospital General Campus, and the very special nurses who never failed to brighten his day.

Friends are invited to visit at Hulse, Playfair & McGarry, 315 McLeod Street in Ottawa, on Wednesday, March 27 from 2-4 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 28 at Notre-Dame Cathedral Basilica on Sussex Drive. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Pro Bono Ontario, Operation Come Home or a charity close to your heart.