Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
DAVID WILSON Wilson, David David Edward Alexander Wilson died on Friday, June 26, 2020. Son of John Mackenzie Wilson and Shelia Grange. Brother to Christopher J.A. Wilson (Desirée Narciso) and sister Anna B.A. Wilson. Uncle to Sydney Narciso-Wilson and Mackenzie Narciso-Wilson of Toronto, ON. Nephew to Elizabeth G. Wilson of Guelph, ON. David was born July 27, 1967 in Kitchener, ON. He attended Trinity College School, Port Hope, ON, Trinity College University of Toronto, and University of Waterloo where he received his PhD in Statistics in June 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, ON, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Grand River Hospital or Canadian Mental Health Association may be arranged by the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, ON, at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 4 to July 8, 2020
