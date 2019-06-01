You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
DAVINE FAYE ROACH Davine Faye Roach passed away unexpectedly in Ottawa on Monday, May 27, 2019. She was predeceased by her life-long partner Lennart Kadak (2006). Survived by sisters Eva, Muriel, Shirley, sister-in-law Laine Langvee, Anthony Kadak (Lennart's son), a niece, several nephews and many friends. A private service will be held later. For those who wish a donation may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences / Tributes / Donations Hulse. Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233- 1143
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 1 to June 5, 2019
