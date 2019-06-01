|
DAVINE FAYE ROACH Davine Faye Roach passed away unexpectedly in Ottawa on Monday, May 27, 2019. She was predeceased by her life-long partner Lennart Kadak (2006). Survived by sisters Eva, Muriel, Shirley, sister-in-law Laine Langvee, Anthony Kadak (Lennart's son), a niece, several nephews and many friends. A private service will be held later. For those who wish a donation may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences / Tributes / Donations Hulse. Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233- 1143
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 1 to June 5, 2019