|
|
DAWN K. MCDOWELL January 5, 2006 It has been fourteen years since you left us. Yet your smile, your spirit, your love are with us still. We recall daily your gentle humour, your infectious laugh, your unwavering friendship. We yearn for your warmth, your kindness, your wisdom and counsel. We will never forget your strength, your grace, your courage. You are deeply missed and cherished by your husband, John, your mother Donna, your sister Dara and brother Davis, your brothers-in-law Mike, Vic and Mark, your sisters-in-law Christine and Diana, your devoted friends Mike and Erin, as well as by your many relatives and friends across North America. You will always be Nana to Jack and Conor, Auntie Dawn to Kaarin, Neil, Brooke, Laura, Heather and Taylor. Eternal Memories of Love and Laughter
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020