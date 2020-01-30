|
DAWN ROBB Dawn, age 79, passed away peacefully at Mount Sinai Hospital, Toronto on Monday, January 27, 2020 from complications due to Parkinson's disease. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Bruce Robb, their daughter, Christine Robb, son-in-law, Kim Barrett, and brother-in-law, Graeme Robb and his wife, Margaret Anne Robb. Dawn was one of the first women who worked for IBM in a technical role. She worked in a number of capacities such as senior education instructor, systems engineer and project manager. Like many technical people, she enjoyed the arts, including music, opera, ballet and theatre. She was also a highly capable bridge player. Later in retirement she enjoyed participating in a book club. Above all, Dawn and Bruce loved travelling, particularly to Britain and Europe, as well as trips of a lifetime to Africa, Asia and New Zealand. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3rd. A funeral service will be held at Rosedale United Church, 159 Roxborough Drive on Tuesday, February 4th at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkinson Canada - Toronto Office, 4211 Yonge Street, Suite 316, Toronto M2P 2A9. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, 2020