DE MONTIGNY MARCHAND De Montigny Marchand, distinguished senior Canadian public servant and Ambassador died in Victoria on June 24, 2019. He leaves in mourning his loving companion and wife of forty years Marie-Andrée Beauchemin. He is sorely missed by his devoted and much-loved children from his first marriage to the late Nathalie Clift, Julie, Emmanuelle, Charles and his wife, Noom; and his adored grandchildren, Anne-Sophie, Marie-Claude, Jean-Christophe (Goulet), Adèle, Laurent, Renaud (Chiricota), Sémira, Emilie-Sasi, Prom (Marchand). He will also be much missed by his sisters, Marie (Marc Filion) and Francine (Robert Clarenc); his sister-in-law, Francine Beauchemin; and his nephews, nieces, cousins, and many other members of his extended family. De Montigny was born on March 19, 1936 in St-Jérome, Quebec, the son of Jean-Charles Marchand and Françoise Magnan. A graduate of the University of Montreal where he obtained his law degree, he also attended Boston University where he pursued postgraduate studies in communications. Having served as Secretary General of the University of Montreal (1967-1969), de Montigny joined the federal public service where he rose rapidly to the highest ranks, serving as the Privy Council's Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet during the government of Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau. Senior appointments followed as Deputy Minister of Political Affairs at External Affairs, as Deputy Minister of Communications, of Energy, Mines and Resources and as Under Secretary of State for External Affairs. During these years he served also as the Prime Minister's Personal Representative for several G7 Summits, including Versailles (1982), Williamsburg (1983) and London (1984). De Montigny also served as Canada's Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva (1987-89) and as Ambassador of Canada to Italy (1991-96). Throughout his career, de Montigny played a key role at the nerve center of government as both a proud Quebecker and as a defender and promoter of federalism and bilingualism during challenging years for the country. After living the first phase of their retirement in Tuscany for 12 years, de Montigny and Marie-Andrée moved to Victoria in 2014 where he maintained his life-long interest in international affairs and greatly appreciated the closer vicinity to his family and year-round golfing at the Victoria Golf Club. De Montigny was an exceptional gentleman, a charming lover of family, music, wine, golf and baseball (especially the Boston Red Sox) and a great raconteur. He will be greatly missed but fondly remembered by his family and many friends in Canada and abroad. Celebrations of his life will be organized in Victoria and Montreal in September. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 10 to July 14, 2019