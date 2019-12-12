|
DEBBIE SAIRAN Peacefully, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Kensington Hospice, surrounded in love by her family. Beloved wife of Claude for 57 years. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Elliott, and Sarena and Raffie. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Ray and Jack. Loving grandmother of Jed, and Caleb. She completed her circle of life enveloped in the love that she created. A private family service will be held. Shiva details available at www.benjamins.ca. Memorial donations may be made to The New Israel Fund of Canada www.nifcan.org or Kensington Hospice 416-963-9640.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 12 to Dec. 16, 2019