Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Debbie SAIRAN

Debbie SAIRAN Obituary
DEBBIE SAIRAN Peacefully, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Kensington Hospice, surrounded in love by her family. Beloved wife of Claude for 57 years. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Elliott, and Sarena and Raffie. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Ray and Jack. Loving grandmother of Jed, and Caleb. She completed her circle of life enveloped in the love that she created. A private family service will be held. Shiva details available at www.benjamins.ca. Memorial donations may be made to The New Israel Fund of Canada www.nifcan.org or Kensington Hospice 416-963-9640.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 12 to Dec. 16, 2019
