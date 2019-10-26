You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Deborah Anne KERRIDGE


1953 - 2019
Deborah Anne KERRIDGE Obituary
DEBORAH ANNE KERRIDGE January 30, 1953 - October 10, 2019 Debbie was an amazing woman. Born in England, she emigrated to Canada with her parents at 16. They left, she stayed to graduate with a Business degree from Western University and a CA. These she levered to have a varied and distinguished career as an accountant, auditor, project manager and Comptroller. Although never calling herself a feminist, she fought for and gained the admiration and respect of the male hierarchy in every one of her workplaces, sometimes against daunting odds. She was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer three and a half years ago and was told she had a year to live. This was a cruel joke that the universe played on a healthy, fit non-smoker. She taught herself everything there was to know about cancer without having a medical degree and proceeded to use that knowledge to win the battle with her disease until it called in reinforcements. She never let her condition interfere with living a full and joyful life. She continued to travel the world, cycle and race her sailboat until the day she could no longer stand up. She was a Renaissance woman, a consummate professional, world traveler, sailor, cyclist, quilter, skier, golfer, kayaker, author, step-mother, surrogate parent, friend and soul mate. She leaves behind a legion of friends who are deeply saddened by her loss. And the bears, who have gone quiet. The world is a lesser place without her in it.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019
