DEBORAH (DEBBIE) SUE MINDEN 1952 - 2020 On August 2, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by her devoted husband, Gary Goldberg; her four wonderful daughters, Miriam (Jeffrey), Margot (Dani), Jess (Aleta), and Gillian; and her three grandchildren, Geno, Philip, and Moshe, who considered her their best friend. Debbie's many friends from Hamilton, Toronto, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Richmond, were drawn to her warm smile and irreverent sense of humor. Debbie was predeceased by her parents, Dr. Joseph and Anne Minden of Hamilton. She will be deeply missed by her siblings, Sarah (Steven), Mark (Mary), Ruth (Ed), Judy (Kirk) and Jonathan (Deb). Funeral and shiva were attended virtually by close family and friends. Please consider donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2020
