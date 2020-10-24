DEBORAH PERRY VERNON (née Smith) Passed away peacefully on October 19, 2020, in her 92nd year after a long and fulfilling life. Debby was born on March 25, 1929 in Wilmington, Delaware. She was daughter to Walter Dent Smith and Elizabeth Smith (Fletcher) and loving sister of Alison Prentice (Smith). Debby was the beloved wife of Granville Patrick Harcourt Vernon (deceased). They married in September 1954 and enjoyed 51 years of wonderful and action-packed life together. Debby was a loving and devoted mother to Kathy Martin (Robert Martin), Geoffrey Vernon (Ariel Raya) and Sue Pellerin (Denis Pellerin). She will also be missed by Cynthia Gunn. Debby adored her grandchildren, Richard (Katrina), Taylor (Jordan Booth) and Scott Martin, Caitlin (Sebastian Potter) and Julia Vernon (Scott Christopher), Sarah and Lucie Pellerin. Debby was also blessed with three great-grandchildren: Elsie and Fred Martin, Felix Potter and many much loved brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews and their children. Debby dedicated herself to the community in many areas including: Service: Junior League of Toronto (President 1965-67); Health: Women's College Hospital (Board member 1969-79), C.M. Hinks Treatment Centre (President 1973-1974), Women's College Hospital Foundation (Board Secretary 1991-94), B&R (House Committee 1970-72); Education: Havergal College (Board member 1971-78), Trinity College School (Co-ed Committee 1976-77) and Culture: AGO (Junior Committee 1950s), Calgary Centre for Performing Arts (Paper Things Board member 1981-85). Debby shared her love for tennis, skiing, and hiking with family and friends both in Ontario, during her 4 years in Calgary and while travelling overseas. Debby was also an artist working with watercolours, engraving and sculpture. The quilting group was an outlet for her creative talent and the book club for her love of reading but most of all, these groups were an occasion to enjoy time with friends. Debby also had a passion for gardening and nature and created, with Patrick, a warm and welcoming space at Hilltop House for friends and family to gather. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Stephen Ross, and the staff at Leaside and Bradgate Retirement Residences who were respectful and caring to Debby. Very special thanks to Debby's personal caregivers Luz, Hazel and Inna for treating Debby like family. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer Society of Toronto or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
.