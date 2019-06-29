You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
DEBORAH SHEPPARD On Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Sunnybrook Hospital. Deborah Sheppard, beloved wife of Thomas Levy. Loving mother of Diana Levy. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Peter Tannenbaum and Hermine Ashton. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue W., (three lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, June 30th at 10:00 a.m. Interment in the Adath Israel Synagogue section of Roselawn Cemetery. Shiva at 46 Heathdale Road, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to MOonhORsE Dance Theatre atwww.moonhorsedance.com or to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 29 to July 3, 2019
