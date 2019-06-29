|
|
DEBORAH SHEPPARD On Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Sunnybrook Hospital. Deborah Sheppard, beloved wife of Thomas Levy. Loving mother of Diana Levy. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Peter Tannenbaum and Hermine Ashton. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue W., (three lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, June 30th at 10:00 a.m. Interment in the Adath Israel Synagogue section of Roselawn Cemetery. Shiva at 46 Heathdale Road, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to MOonhORsE Dance Theatre atwww.moonhorsedance.com or to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 29 to July 3, 2019