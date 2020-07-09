|
|
DEBORAH ZAMBLE It is profoundly sad that Deborah Zamble passed away at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto on Monday, July 6, 2020, following an unexpected brain hemorrhage. Deborah was the beloved wife of Brian Murray, amazing mother of Matthew and David, much loved daughter of Marcia and Edward Zamble, devoted sister and sister-in-law of Rebecca and Greg Segal; caring aunt to Noah and Madeline. She was born in Kingston, Ontario. She was an accomplished academic and completed undergraduate studies at the University of Toronto, a PhD at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and post-graduate work at Harvard. She returned to the University of Toronto in 2001 and became a full professor in chemistry and biochemistry. Deborah was a remarkable chef, prodigious reader, and loved gardening. The family is very grateful for the many caring nurses and physicians of neurology, neurosurgery, neuroradiology, critical care, and palliative care amongst other departments at Sunnybrook, and tremendous support from Blaire Jones in social work. A private ceremony was held for immediate family only. A life celebration will held at a later date when current restrictions are removed. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Neurology Division may be made at https://donate.sunnybrook.ca/sleep. Condolences can be forwarded through https://benjaminsparkmemorialchapel.ca/ServiceDetails.aspx?snum=136724&fg=0
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 9 to July 13, 2020