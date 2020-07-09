You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah ZAMBLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah ZAMBLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah ZAMBLE Obituary
DEBORAH ZAMBLE It is profoundly sad that Deborah Zamble passed away at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto on Monday, July 6, 2020, following an unexpected brain hemorrhage. Deborah was the beloved wife of Brian Murray, amazing mother of Matthew and David, much loved daughter of Marcia and Edward Zamble, devoted sister and sister-in-law of Rebecca and Greg Segal; caring aunt to Noah and Madeline. She was born in Kingston, Ontario. She was an accomplished academic and completed undergraduate studies at the University of Toronto, a PhD at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and post-graduate work at Harvard. She returned to the University of Toronto in 2001 and became a full professor in chemistry and biochemistry. Deborah was a remarkable chef, prodigious reader, and loved gardening. The family is very grateful for the many caring nurses and physicians of neurology, neurosurgery, neuroradiology, critical care, and palliative care amongst other departments at Sunnybrook, and tremendous support from Blaire Jones in social work. A private ceremony was held for immediate family only. A life celebration will held at a later date when current restrictions are removed. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Neurology Division may be made at https://donate.sunnybrook.ca/sleep. Condolences can be forwarded through https://benjaminsparkmemorialchapel.ca/ServiceDetails.aspx?snum=136724&fg=0
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 9 to July 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -