|
|
DEIRDRE EVE COUSLAND Deirdre died peacefully at home on September 13, 2019, at age 86 after a full and wonderful life. Beloved and darling wife of Dick for 61 years. Loving mother of Sally, Jackie, Dianne and Alison. Cherished Nana of Renee and Brandon. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered. A private family service has been held. Friends are invited to gather to remember her life from 2 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, at McLean House at the Estates of Sunnybrook, 2075 Bayview Avenue. Flowers gratefully declined. As an expression of sympathy, donations in her memory may be made to the Sunnybrook Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019