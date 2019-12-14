|
DEIRDRE WORLEY (née English) Deirdre chose to end her life with medical assistance on November 25, 2019. She could no longer endure the pain and anguish caused by her spinal stenosis and dementia. While heartbroken, we are so proud of her for having the courage to end her life while she still possessed her dignity. Deirdre died secure in the love of her family and their support for her decision. She was so grateful to be Canadian and have access to medical assistance in dying ("MAiD"). She was honoured to be advancing the dialogue about access to MAiD for other dementia sufferers. Deirdre was born in 1937 in Doncaster, England and grew up in Leeds with her brother, Martin, and her mother, Margaret English (née Smith), whom she adored. She felt blessed to have her mother's second husband, Robert Nightingale, as her father. After marrying Graham David Worley of Dulwich, Deirdre enjoyed a new and exciting life in Toronto, where she nurtured their two daughters, Amanda and Alison, and engaged in a number of creative pursuits. Deirdre had an unexpected happening later in life. Graham and she were privileged to welcome a third daughter, Kristen, into their family, who taught them many extraordinary things. Deirdre loved her precious grandchildren, Hartley and Madison, "to the moon and back" and was greatly saddened to know she would not see what further remarkable things they would accomplish in life. In retirement, Deirdre and Graham discovered the magic of Ajijic, Mexico where they lived an idyllic life, rich in experiences and brilliant friendships. In addition to her daughters and grandchildren, Deirdre will be missed in particular by her MMBF, her son-in-law, Mark Overbury, and her cat, Zoey. Deirdre was celebrated at a private family service at the Chapel St. James-the-Less on November 27, 2019, followed by a cremation. We offer special thanks to Feli, Deirdre's trusted caregiver, and to the most compassionate doctor who cared for Deirdre in her final days.
