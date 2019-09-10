|
|
DELANO EDWARD BEDARD It is with great regret that we announce the passing of Delano Edward Bedard on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Hilda; son, Neil; daughter, Sherry (Anthony); and daughter, Michelle (Andre). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Rachel, Benjamin, Andrew, Sabrina, and Michael. He will be forever remembered. In lieu of flowers, a donation to New Leaf Living and Learning Together would be greatly appreciated. Link to make a donation - http:// www.newleaf.ca/make-a- donation A Celebration of Life will be held for family, close friends and business associates.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 10 to Sept. 14, 2019