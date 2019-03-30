DELIA E. ZINGRONE (née Perosini) With much sadness, the family announces the passing of Delia E. Zingrone at the age of 84 on March 28, 2019. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Frank Zingrone. Delia is survived by her beloved children, Francesca (Stephen), Michael (Trish), Robert, Paul (Gina) and Joe (Tara); grandchildren, Samantha, Jack and Dylan Zingrone, and Rachel and Adam Katz; her sister, Linda Jonescu (Don); and sisters-in- law, Mary Lou and Sylvia Zingrone. Delia was raised in South Porcupine, Ontario, and was a proud graduate of SickKids nursing in 1956, where she was later a head nurse. She met and married Frank and they were happily married for 51 years. In her forties, Delia embarked on a successful career in real estate until her retirement at the age of 75. Delia's love of her family and zest for life will be missed by all who knew her. The family extends its deepest gratitude to the Schulich Heart Centre at Sunnybrook Hospital, in particular Dr. Hansen and the entire CCU staff. We also thank Dr. Virginia Griffin. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 1st. A service will be held in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2nd. A reception will follow immediately. Interment at Mount Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Delia's memory to the Schulich Heart Centre at Sunnybrook Hospital or the SickKids Foundation. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2019