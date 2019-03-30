You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delia ZINGRONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delia E. ZINGRONE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Delia E. ZINGRONE Obituary
DELIA E. ZINGRONE (née Perosini) With much sadness, the family announces the passing of Delia E. Zingrone at the age of 84 on March 28, 2019. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Frank Zingrone. Delia is survived by her beloved children, Francesca (Stephen), Michael (Trish), Robert, Paul (Gina) and Joe (Tara); grandchildren, Samantha, Jack and Dylan Zingrone, and Rachel and Adam Katz; her sister, Linda Jonescu (Don); and sisters-in- law, Mary Lou and Sylvia Zingrone. Delia was raised in South Porcupine, Ontario, and was a proud graduate of SickKids nursing in 1956, where she was later a head nurse. She met and married Frank and they were happily married for 51 years. In her forties, Delia embarked on a successful career in real estate until her retirement at the age of 75. Delia's love of her family and zest for life will be missed by all who knew her. The family extends its deepest gratitude to the Schulich Heart Centre at Sunnybrook Hospital, in particular Dr. Hansen and the entire CCU staff. We also thank Dr. Virginia Griffin. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 1st. A service will be held in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2nd. A reception will follow immediately. Interment at Mount Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Delia's memory to the Schulich Heart Centre at Sunnybrook Hospital or the SickKids Foundation. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now