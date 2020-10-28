You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Dell MENZIES
DELL MENZIES (nee McCollum) Passed away peacefully at The Elliott Community in Guelph on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Roy. Dear mother of Peter Gordon and his wife Nikki. Cherished grandma of Adam and Kamilla. Lovingly remembered by her sisters Judy Atkinson and Patricia Sparrow. Dell will also be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
(519) 941-1392
