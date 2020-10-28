DELL MENZIES (nee McCollum) Passed away peacefully at The Elliott Community in Guelph on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Roy. Dear mother of Peter Gordon and his wife Nikki. Cherished grandma of Adam and Kamilla. Lovingly remembered by her sisters Judy Atkinson and Patricia Sparrow. Dell will also be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.