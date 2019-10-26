You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Della CONQUERGOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Della CONQUERGOOD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Della CONQUERGOOD Obituary
DELLA JEAN WAGNER CONQUERGOOD Mom passed away in Waterloo on October 20, 2019 in her 103rd year. She is survived by daughters, Nancy Trowbridge (Robert), Lois Hall (Vernon); daughter-in-law, Janet Conquergood; five grandchildren; and 12 great- grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband Norman (1998), son Bryan (2013), daughter Karen (2014), parents William and Beatrice Wagner, and sisters Grace Allan and Audrey Perdue. She began her career at the T. Eaton Co., retiring from Henry Birks at age 80. Her interests included gardening, sewing, knitting, English smocking, the United Church and seniors care. The family unit was very important and she enjoyed extended Wagner and Conquergood family celebrations. Our thanks to the staff at Columbia Forest LTC who cared for her in her last years. There will be a private family service in Waterloo with interment at York Cemetery, Toronto. Cremation will have taken place. Condolences for the family and donations to a charity of one's choice may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Della's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.