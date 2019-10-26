|
DELLA JEAN WAGNER CONQUERGOOD Mom passed away in Waterloo on October 20, 2019 in her 103rd year. She is survived by daughters, Nancy Trowbridge (Robert), Lois Hall (Vernon); daughter-in-law, Janet Conquergood; five grandchildren; and 12 great- grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband Norman (1998), son Bryan (2013), daughter Karen (2014), parents William and Beatrice Wagner, and sisters Grace Allan and Audrey Perdue. She began her career at the T. Eaton Co., retiring from Henry Birks at age 80. Her interests included gardening, sewing, knitting, English smocking, the United Church and seniors care. The family unit was very important and she enjoyed extended Wagner and Conquergood family celebrations. Our thanks to the staff at Columbia Forest LTC who cared for her in her last years. There will be a private family service in Waterloo with interment at York Cemetery, Toronto. Cremation will have taken place. Condolences for the family and donations to a charity of one's choice may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019