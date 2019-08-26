|
DR. DENES VINCENT HARASZTHY (Dennis) May 17, 1924 - August 11, 2019 Dennis passed away peacefully after 3 days of palliative care at Grace Hospital at the age of 95. He was born and grew up in Budapest/Hungary, the only child of Margit Haraszthy (nee Siskovits) and Vincent Haraszthy. After completing his medical studies at the University of Budapest in 1948 he went on to specialize in Obstetrics and Gynaecology. In 1956 during the Hungarian Revolution he fled his native country with his family and arrived as a refugee in Canada. After passing the Dominion Council Exam in 1958 he began working again as an MD specializing in OBS-GYN both on the staff of Grace Hospital and later St. Michael's Hospital until his retirement in 1994. The early introduction to Tennis by his father back in Budapest resulted in a life-long love and practice of this sport. In 1962 he joined the Toronto Lawn Tennis Club where he was awarded an Honorary Life Membership after 50 years in December 2012. After 45 years of marriage he leaves behind his loving wife Ulrike Haraszthy (nee Buchta) as well as family members and many friends in Canada, Hungary, Germany and Florida. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 6th at 11 a.m. at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Grace Hospital or the Heart and Stroke Foundation or another charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2019