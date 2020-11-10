DENICA MARY MEANEY SHEPHARD (Stone) April 3, 1970 - October 28, 2020 It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Denica Mary Meaney Shephard on October 28, 2020, at the age of 50 years. Denica will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 28 years, David; children Rachel and Olivia; brother, Conrad Stone; as well as numerous relatives in Newfoundland and wonderful supportive friends and colleagues, who were the most remarkable support network during her battle. She was predeceased by her loving mother Andre Stone (Meaney) who was her inspiration to keep fighting. Outside of her passion for her family (near and far), a number of things brought Denica true joy; her years and accomplishments with Scotiabank, where so many coworkers became lifelong friends, and her time spent in the garden. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Denica's name to Sunnybrook Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, who were instrumental in her care and showed compassion throughout her battle.



