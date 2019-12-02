You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Denis Joseph PRICE Obituary
DENIS JOSEPH PRICE Passed peacefully at McCall Centre for Continuing Care on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Marilia. Loving father of Gizele and Derek (Tess). Dear brother to late sisters, Maggie and Tricia. Devout Parishioner of St. Patrick's and St. Dominic's. He will be deeply missed by his extended family and many friends here and around the world. Committed member of The Knights of Columbus, Applewood Garden Club, Mississauga Choral Society, The Serra Club, and the Lions Club. Friends may call at Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St. (Hwy 10, N. of QEW) on Monday 12-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Dominic's Roman Catholic Church, 625 Atwater, Mississauga, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Mississauga (Port Credit). For those who wish, donations to the CPFF, Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2019
