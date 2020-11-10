DENIS MARANTZ February 10, 1936 - November 5, 2020 Beryll "Denis" Marantz, loving husband of Karen Marantz (née Page), of Summerside, PEI. Also survived by his sister Denise and her husband Don Wilson; nephew Drummond; nieces Michelle, Sarah and her husband Mike Abdelnour; and his grandnieces and nephews, all of Ottawa. Born in Flin Flon, MB, to the late Dr. Harry and Eveline Marantz, he attended St. Boniface College, MB, Collège Stanislas de Paris, and McGill University. Joining UNESCO, he worked in Congo and Chad. In 1967 he joined Foreign Affairs, and CIDA, he also served in the Privy Council, retiring from Foreign Affairs in 1995. A position in Guinea with the National Democratic Institute followed, and subsequently he settled on PEI. A lover of life, a raconteur, dear friend to many. Deep appreciation to Dr. Heather Austin. Funeral service and interment will occur at a future date. If desired, memorials may be made to Prince County Hospital Foundation or PEI Humane Society. Completed funeral arrangements entrusted to Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, PEI. www.moase.ca