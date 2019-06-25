You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
DENIS SISE DRUMMOND 1934 - 2019 Denis passed away in Toronto on June 18, 2019. He lived a spectacular life. Born in Montreal to Paul and Elizabeth Drummond, Denis grew up loving all athletic activities. Tennis and golf became his lifelong games and he gave everything he had when he competed in those pursuits. Denis studied at McGill University where he met Joan Kimber (Pet), the woman he married and loved until the day he died. He studied medicine at McGill and became a paediatric orthopaedic surgeon. Being a doctor was everything to Denis. It was in his bones, which was fitting given his specialty. He practiced in Montreal, Wisconsin, and Philadelphia where he served as Chief of Orthopaedics at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. He touched the lives of generations of children and their families. He was admired by hospital staff and colleagues while training and mentoring orthopaedic surgeons for 45 years. The only thing he loved more than being a doctor was his family. He and Joan had four boys: Jim (Anna), Keith (Ellen), Bruce (Lisa) and Terry (Chella). He was very proud of his grandchildren: Ian, Brenna, Luke, Zoe, Grace, Ben, Sara, Julia, Georgia and Charlie. And he loved dogs. All of them. Denis was generous, loving, funny, loyal and optimistic. He was loved.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 25 to June 29, 2019
